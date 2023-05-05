Bakersfield Police Department issues Cinco de Mayo safety reminder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is encouraging drivers to be extra safe on the roadways during the Cinco De Mayo holiday.

The department wants to remind residents that driving under the influence of any substance is illegal and to do research on how the consumption of cannabis, prescription medications, or over-the-counter drugs may affect their driving ability.

The BPD also says to plan ahead and, if needed, designate a sober driver for the celebrations on Fri, May 5.

