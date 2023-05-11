Bakersfield Police Department issues safety reminder during Bicycle Safety Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is reminding residents to be careful of bicyclists on the road during National Bicycle Safety Month.

The department suggests a series of tips for both drivers and bicyclists, reminding them to share the road.

According to the BPD, drivers should follow the speed limit, be careful when driving through intersections, never drive distracted, look for bicyclists when opening car doors or making turns, and give bicyclists at least three feet of space on the road. The department also wants to remind drivers that California law requires drivers to switch lanes when passing a bicyclist.

As for bicyclists, riders should use lights or reflectors at night, stop for pedestrians, and travel in the same direction of traffic. The BPD would also like to remind bicyclists to wear a helmet, even though they are not required for adult riders.