Bakersfield Police Department release update on the search of Orrin and Orson West

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — It's been nearly a year since authorities and volunteers began searching for two young boys - Orrin and Orson West - in California City.

Bakersfield police officials releasing an update on the case this week. The department says since June they've executed four more search warrants, interviewed 33 more people, conducted 11 more mass area searches and four out-of-state searches.

Over 170 items have also been collected since BPD announced they were taking over the investigation in March of this year.

Foster parents Trezell and Jacqueline West reported the three- and four-year-old had disappeared from their California City residence last December. They said the boys went missing from the backyard while the adoptive father was gathering firewood.

The family of eight moved to the town in September of 2020 from Bakersfield but neighbors say they never saw any of the six children outside.

"There was never any boys in that house and we're home 98% of the time. There wasn't even a dog not even in the backyard," said neighbor Robyn Plantz.

23ABC is taking a look back at the case and investigations over the past year. 23ABC speaks with neighbors, a private investigator, law enforcement, and family members.

The special edition airs on Tuesday, December 21st at 7 p.m. That day will mark a year since Orson and Orrin West were reported missing.