BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing runaway teenager. Brooke Sigrest was last seen on November 14, 2021, at 6:30 P.M. on Meadow Oaks Court.

Sigrest is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away. Sigrest is described as white, 17 years old, 5’3, 100 pounds, Blue eyes, black shoulder length hair, nose and ear piercings, and an unknown clothing description.