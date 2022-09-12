Bakersfield Police Department shut down 3 illegal take-over sideshow events

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department directly responded to multiple coordinated street crime events, known as "take-over sideshows," in Bakersfield throughout the night of September 10th leading into the early morning of September 11th. 27 arrests were made, with 16 vehicles impounded by police.

Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 10th, Bakersfield Police officers were alerted to a sideshow at the intersection of Oswell St and Virginia Ave in East Bakersfield. According to the police, there were hundreds of people involved in the illegal event. 11 people from Bakersfield, Delano, Lamont, and Fresno were arrested and taken to the Kern County Jail. Seven automobiles were impounded.

A second sideshow was held later that night at the intersection of Panama Lane and Monitor Street, approximately 8 miles away from the first. Officers impounded two cars and arrested seven people during the second sideshow event, including Matthew Cuevas, 18, after he and two others in the vehicle hit two Bakersfield Police Department patrol cars and attempted to hit an officer who was traveling on foot.

After 1 a.m. on Sunday, September 11th, the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a third take-over sideshow event, this time at the intersection of Panorama and Morning Drive. According to officers, seven adults and two minors were arrested, with six vehicles impounded. Two of those arrested were from Long Beach.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, no officers were injured and damage done to Bakersfield Police property was minor. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the above events is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.