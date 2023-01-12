Watch Now
Bakersfield Police Department to hold DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint

23ABC
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jan 12, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) Traffic Unit will conduct a DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint in an unknown area of Bakersfield on Fri, Jan 13th.

BPD officers will be on the lookout for drivers who may be drunk or drugged. The checkpoint will be held between 6:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. the next day.

According to the BPD, "the deterrent effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug-involved crashes."

