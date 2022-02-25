Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Bakersfield Police Department’s upcoming DUI checkpoint

Drunk Driving Checkpoints During Holiday Season
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Officerquestions a driver at a DUI checkpoint.
Drunk Driving Checkpoints During Holiday Season
Posted at 5:21 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 20:22:53-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on February 25 at an undisclosed location within the city between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

BPD informs the public that the DUI checkpoints are a helpful resource in reducing the number of people killing in alcohol or drug related crashes.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairments.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, and other expenses that could exceed $10,000.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Taylor Tomlinson

A Little Good News