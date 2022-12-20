Bakersfield police investigate officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting involving one of their officers in the area of E. Belle Terrace and Madison Street.
No details are available at this time.
BPD is advising drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.
