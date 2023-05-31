Watch Now
Bakersfield police investigating an officer-involved shooting

Traffic in the area will be affected and drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
Bakersfield Police Department (FILE)
23ABC News
Posted at 2:56 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 17:56:55-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a possible officer-involved shooting at Monterey St and Beale Ave.

Traffic in the area will be affected and drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.

