Bakersfield police investigating an officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a possible officer-involved shooting at Monterey St and Beale Ave.

Traffic in the area will be affected and drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

We are investigating an officer involved shooting at Monterey St and Beale Ave. Traffic will be impacted and please avoid the area. Additional information will be made available as the investigation continues. #Bakersfieldnews — Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) May 31, 2023

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.