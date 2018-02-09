Bakersfield Police investigating attempted kidnapping in South Bakersfield

7:49 PM, Feb 8, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed they are investigating an attempted kidnapping in south Bakersfield.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. near the 1300 block of Emery 

There is no suspect information at this time.  

This is a breaking news story, please check back for more updates. 

