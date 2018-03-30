Bakersfield Police looking for three shooting suspects

Fair
HI: 85°
LO: 58°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three persons of interest in a shooting that happened in east Bakersfield last week.
Three men are being sought in connection to the shooting that happened in the 1300 block of Niles Street on March 22.
They're described as:
Hispanic male, between 20 and 25-years-old, 5'8"-5'10", medium build with an unknown tattoo on left forearm.
Hispanic male, between 18 and 25-years-old, 5'8", thin build
Hispanic male, between 18 and 20-years-old, 5'8", thin build, wearing eye glasses
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Eric Littlefield at (661) 326-3558 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
A Bakersfield-themed March Madness bracket is circulating social media just as we head into the Final Four games this weekend.
Bakersfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three persons of interest in a shooting that happened in east Bakersfield…
The Mega Millions jackpot has grown about $20 million due to an increase in recent ticket sales.
Ridgecrest Police are asking the community to be aware of threatening phone scams going around.