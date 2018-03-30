Bakersfield Police looking for three shooting suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three persons of interest in a shooting that happened in east Bakersfield last week.

Three men are being sought in connection to the shooting that happened in the 1300 block of Niles Street on March 22.

They're described as:

Hispanic male, between 20 and 25-years-old, 5'8"-5'10", medium build with an unknown tattoo on left forearm.

Hispanic male, between 18 and 25-years-old, 5'8", thin build

Hispanic male, between 18 and 20-years-old, 5'8", thin build, wearing eye glasses

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Eric Littlefield at (661) 326-3558 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.