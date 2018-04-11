Bakersfield Police looking for woman who was pregnant when she went missing

Police believe she may have given birth by now

Johana Restrepo
12:44 PM, Apr 11, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are looking for a woman who was pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

Police say they believe Amanda McTyre, 39, has given birth by now and want to check on the welfare of the child.

She was last seen on Feb. 1 in the downtown Bakersfield area and is being described as 5'2", 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact (661) 327-7111.

