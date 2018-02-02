Bakersfield Police on scene of deadly shooting in east Bakersfield

Partly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are on scene of a deadly shooting in east Bakersfield.
It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Virginia Avenue.
There was no initial suspect information at the time.
This is a breaking news story, 23ABC has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.
