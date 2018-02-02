Bakersfield Police on scene of deadly shooting in east Bakersfield

9:50 PM, Feb 1, 2018
7 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are on scene of a deadly shooting in east Bakersfield. 

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Virginia Avenue. 

There was no initial suspect information at the time. 

This is a breaking news story, 23ABC has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates. 

