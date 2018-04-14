Bakersfield Police release composite sketch of alleged BC attempted rapist

Alleged attempted rape happened on April 10th

Veronica Acosta
5:39 PM, Apr 13, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department has released a composite sketch of the suspect involved in an attempted rape in a Bakersfield College restroom on April 10th. 

Police responded to Bakersfield College located at 1801 Panorama Drive around 1:30 p.m.

Bakersfield Police said the victim was able to fend off the attack, at which time the suspect fled the scene. 

Police described the suspect as the following: 

  • White or Hispanic male 
  • Approximately 25-year-old
  • 5'10" - 5'11" 
  • Wearing a grey tank top and a black hat worn backwards
  • Multi-colored boat tattoo on the right bicep

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is being asked to contact Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111 or Detective Casey Grogan 661-326-3857.

