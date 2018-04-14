Bakersfield Police release composite sketch of alleged BC attempted rapist

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department has released a composite sketch of the suspect involved in an attempted rape in a Bakersfield College restroom on April 10th.
Police responded to Bakersfield College located at 1801 Panorama Drive around 1:30 p.m.
Bakersfield Police said the victim was able to fend off the attack, at which time the suspect fled the scene.
Police described the suspect as the following:
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is being asked to contact Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111 or Detective Casey Grogan 661-326-3857.
