Bakersfield Police release video of May 5 use-of-force incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department has released video of a use-of-force incident that happened at around 3:43 pm on Friday, May 5, 2023.

According to BPD, that was when officers were called to respond to a possible domestic violence incident involving a man who they say they were told was possibly under the influence of methamphetamine.

When officers arrived, they say they had to use physical force to take Jason Crawford, 41, of Bakersfield into custody. BPD lists Crawford's charges as spousal abuse, being under the influence of a controlled substance, battery on a peace officer, and resisting an officer with violence.

As you can see in the video, BPD officers deployed a Taser on Crawford. According to the department, Crawford was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

BPD says a use-of-force investigation was launched immediately, and says such is the department's regular protocol in officer use-of-force incidents. The officers involved in this case remain on full-duty status.

Anyone with any additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.