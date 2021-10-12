Bakersfield Police release video of officer-involved shooting in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police Department released video Tuesday of an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 9th in Southwest Bakersfield.

The video includes a debriefing with body camera footage of the shooting and a summary of information known to the officers at the time of the shooting. The investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the California Department of Justice.

“The public has a legitimate interest in obtaining timely and accurate information about police shootings, and the Bakersfield Police Department is committed to making that information available," said Chief of Police Greg Terry. "We will release the body worn camera footage of officers in critical incidents as soon as it is possible to do so without compromising an investigation. This is our commitment to accountability and professionalism.”

According to BPD, officers received calls for shots fired in the area of Panama and Allen Road around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 9th.

While police responded to that area, officers located what they believed to be the suspect vehicle in the area of Harris and Stine roads.

A short pursuit ensued with the suspect vehicle losing control and driving onto the sidewalk off Stine.

BPD said a shootout occurred at that corner and the driver of the vehicle fled into a nearby neighborhood.

Officers located the suspect in the neighborhood and a second shootout took place. The driver of the vehicle was struck and died at the scene.

BPD said one officer received minor injuries from glass shrapnel during the first shootout.

SOME VIEWERS MAY FIND THE VIDEO DISTURBING: Here is a link to the video which is age restricted