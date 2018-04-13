Bakersfield Police Sergeant cited, released on charges of driving while intoxicated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On April 12th a Bakersfield Police sergeant was cited and released on charges of driving while intoxicated.

BPD Sergeant Chris Johnson was released on charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

On Feb. 7th Sergeant Johnson was on-duty and was observed by other officers "exhibiting symptoms consistent with alcohol intoxication," according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The officers at the scene informed a supervisor and a DUI investigator showed up to the scene, according to BPD.

The investigation was submitted to the Kern County District Attorney's Office. After review by the DA's office a misdemeanor arrest warrant was issued.

Johnson has been on administrative leave since the investigation beginning of the investigation on Feb. 7th, according to BPD.

Sergeant Johnson has been employed with the Bakersfield Police Department since July 31, 2000.

BPD Chief Lyle Martin released the statement below regarding the investigation.

“I am extremely proud of the integrity and moral courage displayed by the officers who intervened during this incident and their actions exemplify the culture of accountability the community should expect from this police department.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.