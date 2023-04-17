Bakersfield preschool works with Make-A-Wish to teach philanthropy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield daycare and learning facility is teaching more than just academics.

The Learning Experience Academy of Education is pairing up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to teach children what the true meaning of donation is and the impact it leaves on others.

One of the subjects taught at the Learning Experience Academy of Education is philanthropy. It is integrated into their collaboration with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to raise money for children battling critical illness.

“You have to learn to be a good person first," said Ashley Montoya, a teacher at the academy. "You have to [have] respected manners. You have to be that courteous person because there is not a lot of those in this world and we need more people like that. So for me, that’s my philosophy in the classroom: to be a helpful friend.”

The overall goal is to raise $10,000 for Make-A-Wish, but they are also working with other locations trying to raise $3 million. They are currently at $3,000.

Montoya says that this fundraiser helps the children in many ways and will help them create better communities in the future.

