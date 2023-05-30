Bakersfield remembers the fallen on Memorial Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — People from across Kern County are getting together to remember their fallen loved ones who bravely sacrificed themselves for this country with multiple ceremonies and parades. Through all of them, however, one main theme emerges: Freedom Isn't Free.

"We offer our gratitude to them, but we must remember the costliness of their sacrifice," said Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh at the Memorial Day ceremony held by the Historic Union Cemetery in Bakersfield on Monday.

In preparation for the event, volunteers gathered days in advance, placing 5,000 American flags on the gravesites of those who sacrificed their lives for a greater cause.

Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains shared a few words on what their sacrifice means to her.

"The sacrifice you make to choose to protect others' freedoms is the ultimate sacrifice that leads to leaving the world a better place than when you entered it," said Bains.

Commemorations in Bakersfield continued at Greenlawn Cemetery with an event organized in part by local youth with various organizations. They say they wanted to volunteer not only to show their support but to teach the younger generation the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Ethan Guess is a junior at Liberty High School, but he is also a sergeant for the Bakersfield Young Marines. He says he has had many family members fight and die for this country. With his older cousin being a Marine, Guess says that sacrifice has inspired him to follow that goal too.

"Seeing him graduate, walk high and proud in his uniform, made me want to do something greater in my life when I was about 6 years old," said Guess. "Little mind sees little hero and so he's just been my hero. Ever since I wanted to be just like him."

Although Memorial Day is only one day out of the year, those who participated in the day's commemorations and events say it's important to give thanks to our servicemembers and veterans every day.

Mayor Goh reinforced that sentiment Monday on behalf of the city.

"May we renew our commitment to remembering with gratitude the price of freedom."