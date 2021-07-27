Bakersfield resident talks journey from homeless to homeowner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One Bakersfield resident shares her journey of going from homelessness to homeowner.

Raven Decuir received the keys to her new home in April and credits the Bakersfield Homeless Center, Housing Authority of the County of Kern, and Habitat for Humanity for her continued success.

“They held me up. They were like my biggest cheerleader. They were so encouraging, they helped me push along. I could not have done it without them. I think if they weren’t here, I probably would’ve given up.”

Decuir says she never thought she would end up homeless but after her divorce knew she wouldn't be able to support herself and her children alone.

For those who are experiencing homelessness or are on the verge of being homeless Decuir offered a piece of advice,

“The greatest things are behind your fears, a lot of us are scared to succeed but once you jump into it like a cold pool it feels good.”

Decuir is so grateful for the assistance she was offered and wants others to reach out. For more information call 2-1-1 or visit the Bakersfield Homeless Center online.

Tonight on 23ABC News at 6 p.m. Rosaura Wardsworth shows Decuir’s journey and the organizations that help her get back on her feet.

