Bakersfield residents arrested in $26,000 Porterville Ulta Beauty theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On February 14, 2023, an employee of Ulta Beauty on Henderson Avenue in Porterville called the Porterville Police to report a theft that had happened two days earlier. According to the Porterville Police Department, the employee said over $26,000 worth of product had been stolen on February 12.

According to PPD, detectives were able to identify Veronica Medina, 48, and David Bailey, 27, both of Bakersfield, as two of the suspects in the theft. According to the press release, there are three additional suspects.

Porterville Police say they tracked Medina to a hotel room located in the 2600 block of Buck Owens Boulevard in Bakersfield and arrested her on February 21 at approximately 4:30 pm.

PPD says they learned that Bailey was already in corrections custody and being held at the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility in Bakersfield for unrelated criminal charges.

Porterville Police report that Medina is currently being held on $100,000 bail at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility, and a report was submitted to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office to consider charges for Bailey.

Porterville detectives say they are still conducting their investigation into the theft, and ask anyone with information about the case to call their General Investigations Unit at 559-782-7400. People can also send tips to the Porterville Police through their Facebook page. Tipsters may remain anonymous.