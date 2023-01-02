Bakersfield residents take Polar Bear Plunge at McMurtrey Aquatic Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some people in Bakersfield took the plunge, the Polar Bear Plunge, on Sun, Jan 1.

The task was quite simple: jump in a very cold body of water such as the ocean, a lake, river, or swimming pool, and then get the heck out.

Janette Beck with the City of Bakersfield said that Sunday marked the 15th annual Polar Bear Plunge. The outside temperature was a chilling 51 degrees.

Beck said that for some, it's the perfect way to start the new year.

"We've heard from our participants that this has become a family tradition for them," said Beck. "They feel invigorated. They feel motivated to bring on the new year and it's just a fun local event they do each year now."

Beck says the city plans to continue the tradition for years to come at the McMurtrey Aquatic Center in Downtown Bakersfield.