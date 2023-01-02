Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Bakersfield residents take Polar Bear Plunge at McMurtrey Aquatic Center

Some people in Bakersfield took the plunge, the Polar Bear Plunge, on Sun, Jan 1. The task was quite simple: jump in a very cold body of water such as the ocean, a lake, river, or swimming pool, and then get the heck out.
McMurtrey Aquatic Center, Bakersfield July 23 2021
Posted at 8:45 AM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 11:45:06-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some people in Bakersfield took the plunge, the Polar Bear Plunge, on Sun, Jan 1.

The task was quite simple: jump in a very cold body of water such as the ocean, a lake, river, or swimming pool, and then get the heck out.

Janette Beck with the City of Bakersfield said that Sunday marked the 15th annual Polar Bear Plunge. The outside temperature was a chilling 51 degrees.

Beck said that for some, it's the perfect way to start the new year.

"We've heard from our participants that this has become a family tradition for them," said Beck. "They feel invigorated. They feel motivated to bring on the new year and it's just a fun local event they do each year now."

Beck says the city plans to continue the tradition for years to come at the McMurtrey Aquatic Center in Downtown Bakersfield.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson