Bakersfield Smooth Dancers to hold first New Year's Eve Dinner and Dance Party in 3 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Ballroom dancing enthusiasts the Bakersfield Smooth Dancers will hold their first New Year's Eve Dinner and Dance Party in three years at the Bakersfield Woman's Club on Saturday, December 31st.

The dance party consists of five hours of dancing, ranging from ballroom to swing to Latin dancing, and features dance games, a social dance competition, music by Targets, dinner from Caesar's Deli, and a champagne toast at midnight.

Tickets to the event are $65. To purchase tickets or to find out more information, call JoAnn Georgio at (661) 304-5284.