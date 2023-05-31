Bakersfield student to spell in Scripps National Spelling Bee

WASHINGTON (KERO) — The Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals will air on Wed, May 31.

This year, 231 spellers earned their spots as national competitors by advancing through regional spelling bees. One of those spellers is from Bakersfield.

14-year-old Jean Bounkousonh is an eighth-grade student from Ollivier Middle School. The Bakersfield native talked a bit about her experience competing at the national level.

"I guess the shared passion and community I build with the others and the thrill of being on stage," Bounkousohn answered when asked what she liked about the competition.

Bounkousohn's hobbies include reading books, writing, and baking things for her friends. She loves nature walks, anime, and art.

In the future, Bounkousohn hopes to work in architecture or graphic design.

