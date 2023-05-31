Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bakersfield student to spell in Scripps National Spelling Bee

14-year-old Jean Bounkousonh is an eighth-grade student from Ollivier Middle School.
231 spellers earned their spots as national competitors by advancing through regional spelling bees. One of those spellers is from Bakersfield.
Jean Bounkousonh at Scripps National Spelling Bee
Posted at 9:35 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 12:35:16-04

WASHINGTON (KERO) — The Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals will air on Wed, May 31.

This year, 231 spellers earned their spots as national competitors by advancing through regional spelling bees. One of those spellers is from Bakersfield.

14-year-old Jean Bounkousonh is an eighth-grade student from Ollivier Middle School. The Bakersfield native talked a bit about her experience competing at the national level.

"I guess the shared passion and community I build with the others and the thrill of being on stage," Bounkousohn answered when asked what she liked about the competition.

Bounkousohn's hobbies include reading books, writing, and baking things for her friends. She loves nature walks, anime, and art.

In the future, Bounkousohn hopes to work in architecture or graphic design.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads: Submit Your Picture