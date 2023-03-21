Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra to hold auditions for open chairs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra will hold auditions for open chairs from Tues, May 2 to Thurs, May 4.

The orchestra is looking to fill positions such as associate concertmaster, principal viola, and timpani, as well as section seats in the second violin and cello sections.

For those interested, the auditions will take place at the Bakersfield College Indoor Theater in the Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Building on May 2 and May 3. Those unable to make those dates will have another chance at the Mechanics Bank Theater on May 4.