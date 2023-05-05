Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra to perform final show of season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra is wrapping up its last show of the season with the classic "Roman Carnival Overture."

Hector Berlioz composed the "Roman Carnival Overture" in 1844. As well as the overture, Grammy-award-winning musician Mak Grgić will perform Joaquín Rodrigo's "Fantasía Para Un Gentilhombre," a guitar solo with orchestral accompaniment. There will also be a pre-show lecture presented by Dr. Scott Dirkse and a finale performance of Berlioz’s "Symphonie Fantastique."

The concert will serve as the final performance of the current BSO season. It will take place at the Mechanics Bank Theater on Sat, May 6.

Grgić and BSO maestro Stilian Kirov joined 23ABC News live in studio to talk about the event.

To learn more about the event, visit the BSO's website.

