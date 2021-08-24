Bakersfield teenager starts business to help out his mom

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One Bakersfield teenager, Kevin Esparaza, said he never expected so many people in the community to support the business he started one month ago.

He said he’s been able to achieve goals he never thought he could.

“He's the one who takes care of me. He baths me, he dresses me, he even combs my hair. He does everything me and not once has he said no," said Maria Esparaza, when explaining everything her son Kevin does for her.

Kevin's love for his mom also created a business "Big Kevin Bolis".

“My mom has various mental issues. she has arthritis,” said Kevin. "I feel sad seeing my mom in a wheelchair."

So, with a little bit of money and an idea the 14 year started his business.

"I started making the bolis with just 20 dollars," said Kevin.

Then a Facebook post from a stranger about his efforts went viral with over 6 thousand shares so far.

“He took a photo of me of my sign, so he posted me on Facebook and then I got viral,” said Kevin.

Kevin runs his business right from his front yard.

"When I started to put my canopy here my stuff people started coming here to me," said Kevin.

Regular customers already have a favorite flavor.

“Mango, everyone says hey do you have mango and I say no I’m sorry it’s not until tomorrow because its sold out," said Kevin.

Others have stepped in to help the Esparaza family in other ways.

Albert Gonzalez was a stranger to Kevin and his mom until he volunteered to help them manage their finances.

“When I had seen him on Facebook I kind of just felt the need to help him have a bank account get set up," said Gonzalez.

He didn't stop there.

"I stopped and bought him some groceries, took him and got him some clothes and from there I'm still helping them out,” said Gonzalez.

Kevin sells his bolis everyday at 2:30 in the afternoon right across from South High School in Bakersfield.

