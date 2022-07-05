Bakersfield veteran's motorcycle receives special escort to Minter Field

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A special motorcycle escort was held for a 1941 Harley-Davidson belonging to former army air corps staff Sergeant Vincent Anslinger.

He was stationed at Minter Field during World War II and he used it for transportation to and from Minter Field and his Bakersfield home.

"We wanted the motorcycle to take its final ride to the Minter Field Air Museum where my dad rode it basically almost every day from 19\42 to 1945," said Arlene Muzinch, daughter of Vincent Anslinger.

The motorcycle will be permanently displayed at the Minter Field Air Museum.