Bakersfield woman arrested in connection with shootings at local TV news station

BAKERSFIELD, CA — Bakersfield police have arrested a woman suspected in two shootings targeting the KBAK/KBFX television news station earlier this week.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired at the station on Oct. 9 and again on Oct. 13. During the second incident, investigators found multiple bullet strikes on the building and recovered 11 shell casings from a handgun.

Three employees were inside at the time, but no one was injured.

Detectives used surveillance footage, city cameras and automated license plate recognition technology to identify a vehicle believed to be linked to both shootings.

The investigation led police to identify Thomashana Renee Zeigler, 46, of Bakersfield, as the suspect.

On Oct. 15, officers stopped Zeigler's vehicle as she was traveling toward the KBAK/KBFX news station. Police say they found a loaded .40-caliber handgun and an additional loaded magazine inside the vehicle.

Zeigler was arrested without incident. Search warrants later led investigators to recover additional firearms and evidence connected to the case.

Police say detectives also uncovered additional threats directed at the station during the investigation.

Authorities say Zeigler's arrest helped prevent a potential additional shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

