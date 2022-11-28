Bakersfield woman dead after rear-end collision on Hwy 58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman was killed after she was rear-ended by a truck in Southeast Bakersfield on Sunday morning, November 27th.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), an unidentified 50-year-old woman and her passenger, 58-year-old Jessep Curry, were on the right shoulder of Highway 58 west of Oswell Street with a disabled Ford Silverado. A man driving a truck went off the road for unknown reasons and rear-ended the Ford shortly before 2:15 a.m.

According to the CHP, the woman died from her injuries at the scene while her passenger was not hurt. The crash caused the truck, driven by 31-year-old Gilberto Gallegos Jr., to overturn. He was taken to Kern Medical Center with minor injuries.

The CHP claims that alcohol and drugs appear to be a factor in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at (661) 396-6600.