Bakersfield woman faces felony charges after allegedly shooting at local TV station twice

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A Bakersfield woman accused of opening fire on a local television station twice is now facing felony charges.

Police say 46-year-old Thomashana Renee Zeigler drove to the KBAK/KBFX television station and fired several rounds into the building. No one was hurt.

Zeigler was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Kern County Court, charged with shooting into an inhabited dwelling and carrying a loaded firearm, both felonies. Public Defender Christopher Reid entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Police arrested Zeigler last week after pulling her over near the station. Officers say they found a loaded gun and magazine inside her car.

Investigators say Zeigler was headed back to the station for a third time.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood spoke about the serious nature of the repeated incidents.

"Five years ago I would have never predicted that would happen. Not only did it happen, but it was going to happen for the third time. That's not just the normal behavior. There's obviously mental illness involved here that's probably been ongoing for some time. Doesn't make her or him any less dangerous," Youngblood said.

A judge ordered Zeigler held without bail. She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on October 30.

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