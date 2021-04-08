Watch
Bakersfield woman feels harassed after YouTubers posted videos falsely linking her to missing boys case

Woman says Youtubers harassed, lied in videos regarding missing boys case
Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 07, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — "I thought this was a joke," Bakersfield resident Cherri Vasquez said after multiple YouTubers were on her front doorstep Thursday, inquiring whether she was linked to the disappearance of two missing boys.

Vasquez says the YouTubers were inquiring about whether she was related to Jacqueline West, a woman they believe is involved in the disappearance of 3-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin West.

As seen in the videos posted by YouTube Channels AV Watchmen United We Stand and LV United We Stand, Vasquez denies being related to Vasquez for several minutes.

The YouTubers posted the video on their channels, leaving Vasquez feeling tormented.

"I'm frustrated that they're lying. They made up all these bad things," Vasquez said.

One of the videos, posted on YouTube channel "A B", by Scott Preistab included a clip showing a photo of Vasquez with a voice over that said "Is there an involvement in a trafficking ring. Are they being targeted, are they being used? groomed. "Have they been used, under the guise of witchcraft?"

Vasquez said that type of narrative raises suspicion about something that is completely false.

Vasquez said she had no idea that she was being recorded and is considering legal action.

