BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you're between the ages of 18 and 30 years old and you're looking to serve the city here's your chance.

The Kern Community Foundation says applications are now available for the city of Bakersfield Youth Jobs City Hall Fellowship Program. It spans 10 months and offers our young adults the opportunity to work alongside staff in various city departments.

The deadline to submit an application is August 18. For more information, visit the Kern Foundation website.