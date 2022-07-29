Watch Now
Bakersfield's Blue Oak Coffee to bring back butterbeer scones

The treat will only be available Saturday
To celebrate Harry Potter's birthday a day early, Blue Oak Coffee in Downtown Bakersfield is bringing back butterbeer scones on Saturday.
Posted at 7:45 AM, Jul 29, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Well, he may be a fictitious character but people love to celebrate Harry Potter's birthday every year on July 31st.

And apparently a Bakersfield business can't wait until Sunday to serve up a Harry Potter inspired treat.

Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Blue Oak Coffee in Downtown Bakersfield will be celebrating the wizard's special day with the return of the elusive butterbeer scones.

Blue Oak Coffee is located at 1717 20th St.

