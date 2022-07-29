Bakersfield's Blue Oak Coffee to bring back butterbeer scones

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Well, he may be a fictitious character but people love to celebrate Harry Potter's birthday every year on July 31st.

And apparently a Bakersfield business can't wait until Sunday to serve up a Harry Potter inspired treat.

Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Blue Oak Coffee in Downtown Bakersfield will be celebrating the wizard's special day with the return of the elusive butterbeer scones.

We decided to start celebrating early for Harry Potter’s birthday! Available tomorrow, Butterbeer scones! Butterscotch and dark chocolate scones, topped with a vanilla glaze and crushed Heath bar! Stay tuned for more posts about Saturday’s Harry Potter celebration at Blue Oak! pic.twitter.com/ypuwLHpP5y — BlueOakCoffee (@BlueOakCoffee) July 28, 2022

Blue Oak Coffee is located at 1717 20th St.