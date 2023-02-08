Bakersfield's "Field of Dreams" is making a comeback

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — At the intersection of Panama and Cottonwood Roads in Bakersfield, you'll find the baseball fields at Greenfield. Those fields have hosted hundreds, if not thousands of baseball and softball games since being constructed in 1961, and now they're getting some long overdue upgrades.

Phillip Martinez, the president of the Greenfield Baseball Association, wants to see the Greenfield restored to the place he remembers it being.

"Getting this place dialed in. We have twelve fields, I think before it was only three or four being used. We have twelve, so we get that dialed in this could be a premier place again," said Martinez.

Martinez remembers finding his passion for baseball as a child when his father would take him to the baseball fields at Greenfield. Now, he hopes to create that same experience for his sons and for future generations of baseball and softball players.

"If they know they have a home to come play and there's raw talent out there, that's something I want to see. I want to see them happy," said Martinez.

It isn't just the kids and teens swinging for the fences in Greenfield who are happy, but also the coaches and parents. Little League coach Salvador Uribe says the renovation is what motivated him to come back and sign up to coach again.

"I'm stoked," said Uribe. "It's a blessing in disguise. I mean, to be part of this, to watch it develop. It's going to be good memories, good times, and we are going to be able to make it happen here."

Changes to what Martinez is calling the "Field of Dreams" include new dugouts, fresh grass, new bases, and a renovated snack bar. According to Martinez, funding for the renovations is coming from friends, family, and community donations, so it's taking longer than expected to complete the project.

"It's been tough, but we are getting there. Everything has progressed in the last six months. I've only been here for about seven months. I was a coach before, but we will keep trucking," said Martinez.

One more thing Greenfield will need in order to become the premier place Martinez envisions is volunteers for everything from coaching to running the snack bar. If you are interested in volunteering at Greenfield, or in helping donate towards the cost of the renovations, you can connect with the Greenfield Baseball Association through their website.