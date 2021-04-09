Watch
Bakersfield's Fox Theater speaks out in defense of threatened 1889 train depot in Old Town Kern

Courtesy: Fox Theater
Posted at 5:45 PM, Apr 08, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Thursday, the Fox Theater Foundation has chosen to display the message "#SaveSumnerStation" on the theater's marquee, in solidarity with Sumner Station.

The Sumner Station in Old Town Kern has been under threat from its owner, Union Pacific, who has announced that once they vacate the office spaces in the building, they will demolish the structure.

The immediate threat of the station's demolition will require city intervention.

The City Council will consider options for the Sumner Station in early May and it is likely that if they choose not to intervene, the train station will be destroyed.

