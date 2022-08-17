Bakersfield's Public Works Department repaves roads, installs traffic signs near schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield's Public Works Department repaved roads and installed new radar traffic signs as kids headed back to school.

The new radar traffic signs were installed at Golden Valley High and Williams Elementary reminding drivers who are speeding to slow down.

The repaved roads were in front schools or on a direct route to the schools. Curbs and gutters were also upgraded to be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.

The seven schools that were part of the project are: Actis Junior High, McAuliffe Elementary, Owens Intermediate, Patriot Elementary, Prosperity Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, and Thorner Elementary.