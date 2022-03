BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bank of America showed up at a Girl Scout Troop selling cookies in Downtown Bakersfield and they purchased 200 boxes.

For the third year, Bank of America is participating in the "Cookies for a Cause" program which encourages local businesses to support the scouts.

And another bonus, the purchased cookies will be donated to children at the Bakersfield Homeless Center and The Mission at Kern.