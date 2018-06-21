Baylee Parrent-Despot reported missing for more than a month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Authorities need your help in finding a missing Bakersfield woman.

Family telling 23ABC that Baylee Parrent-Despot has been missing for over a month and KCSO is now investigating.

Baylee was last seen on April 25 and it is unknown what she was wearing at the time. She may have been carrying a cross body purse and a backpack.

She is 21-years-old, weighs 110 pounds, is 5'7'', has green eyes, and has brown, shoulder-length hair.

Baylee is known to wear knit hats and oversized sunglasses. She can be identified by her tattoos. She has one on her right arm and small tattoos on her fingers.

KCSO tells 23ABC that this case is under investigation and no other details will be released at this time.

Bring Our Missing Home has now took on Baylee's case to help find her, according to Baylee's mother.

If you have any information about Baylee or where she may be, please call:

KCSO: 661-861-3110

"Bring Our Missing Home" tip line: 810-294-4858