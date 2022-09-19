BCSD announces partnership with Amazon and nonprofit DonorsChoose

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District (BCSD) announced through a press release on Monday, September 19th, that it was selected for the DonorsChoose District Partnership Program, a classroom donation program with around four million donors.

The DonorsChoose District Partnership Program is run by nonprofit organization DonorsChoose with the intention of getting individuals to donate to their local classroom projects. According to its website, the program has helped over 11,000 school districts across the United States and has sent over $1 billion in donations to those schools. DonorsChoose is partnered with the School Superintendents Association and the National School Boards Association.

“We're excited to have BCSD as a new member of the DonorsChoose District Partnership Program,” said Alix Guerrier, CEO of DonorsChoose. “BCSD teachers and administrators continue to work hard to make sure students succeed. We can't wait to see how the DonorsChoose community can support these educators even more through our partnership.”

As part of the program, each teacher in the BCSD who creates a DonorsChoose classroom project will receive a one-time donation from Amazon for $300.

To see the BCSD's classroom projects, visit the BCSD DonorsChoose page.