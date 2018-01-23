BCSD board meeting to discuss new elementary school in Southeast Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield City School District is meeting Tuesday night to talk about a new elementary school that would be Cottonwood Road in Southeast Bakersfield.
BCSD selected for the new elementary school occupies approximately 24 acres west and south of Citadel and Mardi Gras Roads, near the intersection of E. Belle Terrace and Cottonwood Road in southeast Bakersfield.