BCSD seeking community input on proposed actions to meet LCAP goals

BAKERSFILED, Calif. - The Bakersfield City School District is asking for community members to participate in an online survey regarding the Local Control Accountability Plan and the Local Education Agency Plan.

BCSD is hoping that individuals will share their feedback on the proposed actions to meet the District’s LCAP goals for the 2018-2019 school year.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish.

The survey is accessible on the homepage of the Bakersfield City School District website.