BCSD sends out letter about incidents going on around two schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - BCSD sent out a letter to two school in the district, Compton and Sierra of incidents that happened around the two campuses.
The letter says a woman in a white van approached a group of students with a rag in her hand.
Several parents at different schools were upset that the school district didn't sent out the letter to all the school apart of the district.
BCSD gave 23ABC a statement on while the letter was only sent to the schools affected by the incidents.
"We did have two incidents last week affecting Compton and Sierra students. We sent letters home to those schools, and the elementary schools that are located right next to them (Garza & Harding). We did not have any incidents in the area of Horace Mann. Safety is always of top priority for the district. We have contacted authorities, who are investigating. We made parents of students at those schools aware of the incidents and included student safety tips for getting to and from school. We address safety with students at school, and we encourage parents to do the same with their children at home," said BCSD.