BCSD to consider approving deal for new superintendent that would pay $235,000 annually

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District is considering moving forward on deal that would pay new superintendent Mark Luque $235,000 a year.

Luque was named the successor to Doc Ervin, who announced earlier this year that he would be leaving the district at the end of the school year.

If approved by the BCSD during its meeting Tuesday, Luque's deal would run from June 1 through June 30, 2024.

According to the agreement, Luque would receive $235,000 annually and would be subject to percentage increases or decreases based on salary negotiations through the district's certified management team.

Bakersfield City School District superintendent agreement by Eric Galvan on Scribd

Luque would also be provided $7,200 a year, or $600 monthly, for transportation costs.

According to the agreement, if the board decides to remove Luque from his position during the contract period, as long as he relinquishes any claims against the district, he'd still be paid his salary for up to a year.

The board is scheduled to discuss and consider approving the agreement during its meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m.