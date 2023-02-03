Watch Now
BCSD to hold teacher recruitment fair

The theme of this year's teacher recruitment fair is "May the Light Shine on Your Future with BCSD."
Bakersfield School District
23ABC News
Posted at 4:12 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 19:14:11-05
bcsd teacher job fair flyer

The Bakersfield City School District will be holding its annual job fair for prospective teachers on March 4, 2023 at Harris Elementary School in Bakersfield.

Those who would like to attend the event, which will include interview questions with district staff, can register at the BCSD website. Attendees must apply by February 15 to reserve their interview opportunity.

According to a BCSD press release, the district is always looking for single-subject teachers, particularly in math and science. They're also recruiting for special education and Transitional Kindergarten teachers.

Applicants will be required to provide:

  • current resume
  • two letters of recommendation
  • college transcripts of having earned a bachelor's degree
  • California teaching credential
  • proof of meeting the Basic Skills requirement (may be qualified by coursework) or passage of the CBEST test

Prospective teachers who are still working toward a credential are encouraged to apply with the district. Due to agreements to prioritize staffing, opportunities may be available for people who will be credentialed in the near future.

The Bakersfield City School District Teacher Recruitment Fair will happen on March 4 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm at Harris Elementary, located at 4110 Garnsey Lane in Bakersfield.

If you are interested in applying with the Bakersfield City School District, please visit the Career Opportunities section of the BCSD website. Be sure to apply for the positions in the category titled "Teacher Job Fair." Applicants need to reserve their interview before February 15.

