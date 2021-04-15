Bear Traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco makes his way to Kern County

LEBEC, Calif — A giant teddy bear who is walking from Los Angeles all the way to San Francisco has made his way to Kern County.

His name is Bearsun and he's chronicling the whole journey on social media. He was near the Tejon Outlets around 6 a.m. this morning.

He began his trip on Monday and is hoping to reach his destination by this weekend. Bearsun won't be checking into any hotels during his journey and instead he'll be camping along the way. The journey wasn't planned but He hopes to grow Bearsun as a character and wants to work with nonprofits.

"It was pretty much to grow Bearsun as a character to hopefully work with nonprofits in anyway I can." Bearsun said.

Any money on that he raises he says will eventually go to an unnamed nonprofit.

"I haven't gotten into that but i have something in my head," Bearsun told 23ABC. "I just want to help the elderly first and then the children especially the forgotten ones, I just want to give them a home."

If you want to follow his journey you can follow him on Instagram at Iambearsun.

