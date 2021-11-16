Bearsun wraps up cross-country journey, plans new trek

(KERO) — Bearsun has wrapped up his cross-country journey and he's already planning his next trip.

Bearsun, a California man dressed in a bear costume, traveled from Los Angeles to New York on foot arriving earlier this week.

He met hundreds of people and first responders on his adventure. some actually joined him for parts of his journey.

Bearsun says he was inspired by the veterans that he met along the way and he already has another trek planned from Seattle to Florida.

“I met so many veterans. I met so many military personnel along my journey. Like a lot. A lot. I heard so many stories. Very very emotional. So that’s gonna be a bigger challenge [the run] and what better way to correlate it to ptsd, suicide awareness, cuz that all kinda links up together,” said Bearsun.

According to his Facebook page, Bearsun will be traveling back home to California over the next few weeks.

He's scheduled to start his run from Seattle at some point in 2022.