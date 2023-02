BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More closures are now expected for Bed Bath & Beyond after the struggling retailer announced it can no longer pay its debts.

150 stores are currently on the chopping block, however, the Bakersfield location is not impacted.

The company reported that sales declined more than 30 percent this quarter compared to the third quarter of 2021. Click here to see the full list of store closures.