BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local residents may hear the community buzzing with excitement, as Bee Day is on Sat, April 15.

Bee Day 2023 will be benefiting Vista West High School. Holy Kuntz, the president of Bee Day events, joined 23ABC in studio to talk about the yearly event.

Bee Day 2023 to benefit Vista West High School

To see local Bee Day 2023 events by Kuntz Family Farms, click here.