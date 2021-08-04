Bethany Services CEO Louis Gill resigning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A major announcement from the CEO and leader of several organizations that help those in need in Kern County. Louis Gill has announced he is resigning.

The board of directors of Bethany Services, Inc., the non-profit organization that operates the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault announced the resignation of the longtime CEO.

Gill said in a statement released Tuesday "It has been a true privilege to lead these organizations and an honor to work alongside some of the best people I have known. As much as I love the people we serve, the staff, and fighting for those who don’t have a voice, after 21 years I believe the time has come for a change."

Gill will continue to assist the board of directors of Bethany Services as the search for a new CEO begins.